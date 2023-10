BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class A Boys All-State Soccer Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Brayden Oswalt from Minot was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Brandi Harty of Jamestown was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of boys named to the Class A All-State Soccer Team is right here:

First Team

Name Grade School Brayden Oswalt Senior Minot London Gray Senior Fargo Shanley Nate Olheiser Senior Bismarck Legacy Nick Sipe Senior West Fargo Sheyenne Connor Traut Senior Jamestown Liam Weis Senior Bismarck Manny Yowah Senior Fargo South Brody Andrade Junior Grand Forks Red River Leon Hidanovic Junior Fargo Davies Kamden Kooiman Junior Bismarck Legacy Aden Nojang Junior Fargo North Iddi Ramadhani Junior Jamestown

Second Team

Name Grade School Connor Knutson Senior Grand Forks Red River James Lien Senior Fargo North Ben McDonald Senior Bismarck Legacy Reece Snow Senior Bismarck Legacy Pablo Morales-Sanchez Senior Williston Rick Peng Senior Fargo Davies Logan Reuschlein Senior Bismarck Brady Harty Junior Jamestown Grant Lunde Junior Jamestown Andrew Knudsvig Junior West Fargo Desire Masiri Junior West Fargo Charlie Metzger Junior Williston