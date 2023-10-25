BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class A Boys All-State Tennis Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Evan Panzer from Grand Forks Central was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Paul Christen of Mandan was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of boys named to the Class A All-State Tennis Team is right here:

Singles

NameGradeSchool
Evan PanzerSeniorGrand Forks Central
Espen SchneiderSeniorGrand Forks Red River
Jake McCormickSeniorFargo Davies
Jared PitcherSeniorBismarck Century
Cole WilberJuniorGrand Forks Central

Doubles

NameGradeSchool
Mason Christensen/Momin DurraniSenior/JuniorWest Fargo Sheyenne
Grayson Schaeffer/Aidan DiehlJunior/JuniorMinot
Drew Beasley/Caleb JohnsonJunior/JuniorBismarck Legacy
Kellen Johnson/Julian MallorySenior/SophomoreGrand Forks Red River
Asher Green/Kyedehl HultbergJunior/SeniorGrand Forks Red River