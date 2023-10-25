BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class A Boys All-State Tennis Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Evan Panzer from Grand Forks Central was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Paul Christen of Mandan was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of boys named to the Class A All-State Tennis Team is right here:

Singles

Name Grade School Evan Panzer Senior Grand Forks Central Espen Schneider Senior Grand Forks Red River Jake McCormick Senior Fargo Davies Jared Pitcher Senior Bismarck Century Cole Wilber Junior Grand Forks Central

Doubles

Name Grade School Mason Christensen/Momin Durrani Senior/Junior West Fargo Sheyenne Grayson Schaeffer/Aidan Diehl Junior/Junior Minot Drew Beasley/Caleb Johnson Junior/Junior Bismarck Legacy Kellen Johnson/Julian Mallory Senior/Sophomore Grand Forks Red River Asher Green/Kyedehl Hultberg Junior/Senior Grand Forks Red River