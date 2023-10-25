BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class A Boys All-State Tennis Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).
Evan Panzer from Grand Forks Central was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Paul Christen of Mandan was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.
The full list of boys named to the Class A All-State Tennis Team is right here:
Singles
|Name
|Grade
|School
|Evan Panzer
|Senior
|Grand Forks Central
|Espen Schneider
|Senior
|Grand Forks Red River
|Jake McCormick
|Senior
|Fargo Davies
|Jared Pitcher
|Senior
|Bismarck Century
|Cole Wilber
|Junior
|Grand Forks Central
Doubles
|Name
|Grade
|School
|Mason Christensen/Momin Durrani
|Senior/Junior
|West Fargo Sheyenne
|Grayson Schaeffer/Aidan Diehl
|Junior/Junior
|Minot
|Drew Beasley/Caleb Johnson
|Junior/Junior
|Bismarck Legacy
|Kellen Johnson/Julian Mallory
|Senior/Sophomore
|Grand Forks Red River
|Asher Green/Kyedehl Hultberg
|Junior/Senior
|Grand Forks Red River