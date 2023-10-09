BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class A Girls All-State Golf Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).
Anna Huettl from Mandan was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Eric Sanders of Grand Forks Red River was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.
The full list of girls named to the Class A All-State Golf Team is right here:
|Name
|Grade
|School
|Anna Huettl
|Senior
|Mandan
|Ruby Heydt
|Senior
|Mandan
|Lexi Bartley
|Senior
|Fargo Davies
|Jaya Grube
|Senior
|Grand Forks Red River
|Abi Schneider
|Junior
|St. Mary’s
|Brittyn Mettler
|Sophomore
|Mandan
|Rose Solberg
|Sophomore
|Fargo Davies
|Ella Speidel
|Sophomore
|Grand Forks Red River
|Zoe Keene
|Sophomore
|West Fargo Sheyenne
|Izzy Hale
|8th Grade
|Mandan