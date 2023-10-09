BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class A Girls All-State Golf Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Anna Huettl from Mandan was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Eric Sanders of Grand Forks Red River was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of girls named to the Class A All-State Golf Team is right here:

NameGradeSchool
Anna HuettlSeniorMandan
Ruby HeydtSeniorMandan
Lexi BartleySeniorFargo Davies
Jaya GrubeSeniorGrand Forks Red River
Abi SchneiderJuniorSt. Mary’s
Brittyn MettlerSophomoreMandan
Rose SolbergSophomoreFargo Davies
Ella SpeidelSophomoreGrand Forks Red River
Zoe KeeneSophomoreWest Fargo Sheyenne
Izzy Hale8th GradeMandan