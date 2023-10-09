BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class A Girls All-State Golf Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Anna Huettl from Mandan was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Eric Sanders of Grand Forks Red River was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of girls named to the Class A All-State Golf Team is right here:

Name Grade School Anna Huettl Senior Mandan Ruby Heydt Senior Mandan Lexi Bartley Senior Fargo Davies Jaya Grube Senior Grand Forks Red River Abi Schneider Junior St. Mary’s Brittyn Mettler Sophomore Mandan Rose Solberg Sophomore Fargo Davies Ella Speidel Sophomore Grand Forks Red River Zoe Keene Sophomore West Fargo Sheyenne Izzy Hale 8th Grade Mandan