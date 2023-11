BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class B All-State Volleyball Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Kelsie Belquist from New Rockford-Sheyenne was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year and Stacy Hanson of Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of girls named to the Class B All-State Volleyball Team is right here:

First Team

Name Grade School Cora Badding Senior Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Kelsie Belquist Senior New Rockford-Sheyenne Delany Deschamp Senior Dickinson Trinity Rylee Fleck Senior Flasher Ava Jahner Senior Dickinson Trinity Josie Jensen Senior Northern Cass Leah Lindquist Senior Our Redeemer’s Brenna Martin Senior Thompson Anna Muggli Junior Oakes Rylee Satrom Senior Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg Kylie Simpson Senior Bottineau Anne Stroklund Junior Kenmare/Bowbells Jalynn Swanson Senior Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Azjiah Trader Junior South Prairie/Max Maya Vibeto Senior Our Redeemer’s Tiahna Wald Senior Edgley/Kulm/Montpelier

Second Team

Name Grade School Shea Barron Senior Beulah Savana Filibeck Senior Beulah Danica Hanson Senior Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg Ellie Lucas Senior Northern Cass Caroline Puetz Senior Wyndmere/Lidgerwood Alison Thomas Senior Medina/Pingree-Buchanon Chineloo Udekwe Senior Bishop Ryan Dedra Wood Senior Shiloh Christian