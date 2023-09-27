BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Girls All-State Golf Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).
Avery Bartels from Kindred was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Jeremy St. Aubin of South Border was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.
The full list of girls named to the Class B All-State Golf Team is right here:
|Name
|Grade
|School
|Avery Bartels
|Senior
|Kindred
|Kacie Rexin
|Senior
|Carrington
|Elle Nicholas
|Senior
|North Star
|Trista Bilden
|Senior
|Hatton/Northwood
|Meadow Roberts
|Senior
|Nedrose
|Molly Robb
|Senior
|Heart River
|Megan Robb
|Sophomore
|Heart River
|Laila Christianson
|Freshman
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|Sylvie Brantner
|8th Grade
|Oak Grove
|Bailey Theuninck
|8th Grade
|Kindred