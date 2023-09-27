BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Girls All-State Golf Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Avery Bartels from Kindred was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Jeremy St. Aubin of South Border was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of girls named to the Class B All-State Golf Team is right here:

Name Grade School Avery Bartels Senior Kindred Kacie Rexin Senior Carrington Elle Nicholas Senior North Star Trista Bilden Senior Hatton/Northwood Meadow Roberts Senior Nedrose Molly Robb Senior Heart River Megan Robb Sophomore Heart River Laila Christianson Freshman Des Lacs-Burlington Sylvie Brantner 8th Grade Oak Grove Bailey Theuninck 8th Grade Kindred