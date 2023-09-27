BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Girls All-State Golf Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Avery Bartels from Kindred was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Jeremy St. Aubin of South Border was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of girls named to the Class B All-State Golf Team is right here:

NameGradeSchool
Avery BartelsSeniorKindred
Kacie RexinSeniorCarrington
Elle NicholasSeniorNorth Star
Trista BildenSeniorHatton/Northwood
Meadow RobertsSeniorNedrose
Molly RobbSeniorHeart River
Megan RobbSophomoreHeart River
Laila ChristiansonFreshmanDes Lacs-Burlington
Sylvie Brantner8th GradeOak Grove
Bailey Theuninck8th GradeKindred