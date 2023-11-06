NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially time for the most exciting day of football in the state of North Dakota, Dakota Bowl XXXI! We’ll have complete coverage of all four championship matchups, including live recaps, highlights, and exclusive interviews. We also have previews of each game for you to check out right now.

Make sure to follow along for all things North Dakota football!

Game Schedules:

9-Man Championship – 9:10 a.m. CT

A Championship – 20 minutes after 9-Man Championship

AA Championship – 20 minutes after A Championship

AAA Championship – 6:40 p.m. CT

AAA

AAA Championship: Minot vs Fargo Shanley

What You Need To Know:

Minot (10-1)

31.8 Points Per Game

8.5 Points Allowed Per Game

197.1 Rushing Yards Per Game

108.9 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: RB Tyson Ruzicka – 1,090 Total Rushing Yards, 14 Total Touchdowns

Fargo Shanley (11-0)

50.0 Points Per Game

24.0 Points Allowed Per Game

137.0 Rushing Yards Per Game

376.0 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: QB Landon Meier – 3,123 Total Passing Yards, 701 Total Rushing Yards, 54 Total Touchdowns

AA

AA Championship: Fargo North vs Grand Forks Central

What You Need To Know:

Fargo North (11-0)

40.9 Points Per Game

15.1 Points Allowed Per Game

253.2 Rushing Yards Per Game

105.6 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: RB Peder Haugo – 1,302 Total Rushing Yards, 24 Total Touchdowns

Grand Forks Central (7-4)

23.8 Points Per Game

22.2 Points Allowed Per Game

180.0 Rushing Yards Per Game

105.0 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: QB Jack Simmers – 762 Total Passing Yards, 703 Total Rushing Yards, 13 Total Touchdowns

A

A Championship: Dickinson Trinity vs Kindred

What You Need To Know:

Dickinson Trinity (12-0)

40.2 Points Per Game

8.4 Points Allowed Per Game

195.2 Rushing Yards Per Game

163.6 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: QB Jace Kovash – 1,800 Total Passing Yards, 34 Total Touchdowns

Kindred (11-0)

34.7 Points Per Game

7.0 Points Allowed Per Game

292.7 Rushing Yards Per Game

124.5 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: QB Jake Starcevic – 1,180 Total Passing Yards, 967 Total Rushing Yards, 32 Total Touchdowns

9-Man

9-Man Championship: North Prairie vs South Border

What You Need To Know:

North Prairie (11-1)

50.7 Points Per Game

20.5 Points Allowed Per Game

441.7 Rushing Yards Per Game

42.2 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: QB Blake Mattson – 376 Total Passing Yards, 2,938 Total Rushing Yards, 49 Total Touchdowns

South Border (12-0)

47.2 Points Per Game

13.2 Points Allowed Per Game

359.0 Rushing Yards Per Game

107.0 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: RB Connor Kosiak – 1,711 Total Rushing Yards, 28 Total Touchdowns