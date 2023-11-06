NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially time for the most exciting day of football in the state of North Dakota, Dakota Bowl XXXI! We’ll have complete coverage of all four championship matchups, including live recaps, highlights, and exclusive interviews. We also have previews of each game for you to check out right now.

Make sure to follow along for all things North Dakota football!

Game Schedules:

  • 9-Man Championship – 9:10 a.m. CT
  • A Championship – 20 minutes after 9-Man Championship
  • AA Championship – 20 minutes after A Championship
  • AAA Championship – 6:40 p.m. CT

Jump To:

AAA / AA / A / 9-Man

AAA

AAA Championship: Minot vs Fargo Shanley

What You Need To Know:

Minot (10-1)

  • 31.8 Points Per Game
  • 8.5 Points Allowed Per Game
  • 197.1 Rushing Yards Per Game
  • 108.9 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: RB Tyson Ruzicka – 1,090 Total Rushing Yards, 14 Total Touchdowns

Fargo Shanley (11-0)

  • 50.0 Points Per Game
  • 24.0 Points Allowed Per Game
  • 137.0 Rushing Yards Per Game
  • 376.0 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: QB Landon Meier – 3,123 Total Passing Yards, 701 Total Rushing Yards, 54 Total Touchdowns

AA

AA Championship: Fargo North vs Grand Forks Central

What You Need To Know:

Fargo North (11-0)

  • 40.9 Points Per Game
  • 15.1 Points Allowed Per Game
  • 253.2 Rushing Yards Per Game
  • 105.6 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: RB Peder Haugo – 1,302 Total Rushing Yards, 24 Total Touchdowns

Grand Forks Central (7-4)

  • 23.8 Points Per Game
  • 22.2 Points Allowed Per Game
  • 180.0 Rushing Yards Per Game
  • 105.0 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: QB Jack Simmers – 762 Total Passing Yards, 703 Total Rushing Yards, 13 Total Touchdowns

A

A Championship: Dickinson Trinity vs Kindred

What You Need To Know:

Dickinson Trinity (12-0)

  • 40.2 Points Per Game
  • 8.4 Points Allowed Per Game
  • 195.2 Rushing Yards Per Game
  • 163.6 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: QB Jace Kovash – 1,800 Total Passing Yards, 34 Total Touchdowns

Kindred (11-0)

  • 34.7 Points Per Game
  • 7.0 Points Allowed Per Game
  • 292.7 Rushing Yards Per Game
  • 124.5 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: QB Jake Starcevic – 1,180 Total Passing Yards, 967 Total Rushing Yards, 32 Total Touchdowns

9-Man

9-Man Championship: North Prairie vs South Border

What You Need To Know:

North Prairie (11-1)

  • 50.7 Points Per Game
  • 20.5 Points Allowed Per Game
  • 441.7 Rushing Yards Per Game
  • 42.2 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: QB Blake Mattson – 376 Total Passing Yards, 2,938 Total Rushing Yards, 49 Total Touchdowns

South Border (12-0)

  • 47.2 Points Per Game
  • 13.2 Points Allowed Per Game
  • 359.0 Rushing Yards Per Game
  • 107.0 Passing Yards Per Game

Player To Watch: RB Connor Kosiak – 1,711 Total Rushing Yards, 28 Total Touchdowns

