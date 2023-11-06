NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially time for the most exciting day of football in the state of North Dakota, Dakota Bowl XXXI! We’ll have complete coverage of all four championship matchups, including live recaps, highlights, and exclusive interviews. We also have previews of each game for you to check out right now.
Make sure to follow along for all things North Dakota football!
Game Schedules:
- 9-Man Championship – 9:10 a.m. CT
- A Championship – 20 minutes after 9-Man Championship
- AA Championship – 20 minutes after A Championship
- AAA Championship – 6:40 p.m. CT
AAA
AAA Championship: Minot vs Fargo Shanley
What You Need To Know:
Minot (10-1)
- 31.8 Points Per Game
- 8.5 Points Allowed Per Game
- 197.1 Rushing Yards Per Game
- 108.9 Passing Yards Per Game
Player To Watch: RB Tyson Ruzicka – 1,090 Total Rushing Yards, 14 Total Touchdowns
Fargo Shanley (11-0)
- 50.0 Points Per Game
- 24.0 Points Allowed Per Game
- 137.0 Rushing Yards Per Game
- 376.0 Passing Yards Per Game
Player To Watch: QB Landon Meier – 3,123 Total Passing Yards, 701 Total Rushing Yards, 54 Total Touchdowns
AA
AA Championship: Fargo North vs Grand Forks Central
What You Need To Know:
Fargo North (11-0)
- 40.9 Points Per Game
- 15.1 Points Allowed Per Game
- 253.2 Rushing Yards Per Game
- 105.6 Passing Yards Per Game
Player To Watch: RB Peder Haugo – 1,302 Total Rushing Yards, 24 Total Touchdowns
Grand Forks Central (7-4)
- 23.8 Points Per Game
- 22.2 Points Allowed Per Game
- 180.0 Rushing Yards Per Game
- 105.0 Passing Yards Per Game
Player To Watch: QB Jack Simmers – 762 Total Passing Yards, 703 Total Rushing Yards, 13 Total Touchdowns
A
A Championship: Dickinson Trinity vs Kindred
What You Need To Know:
Dickinson Trinity (12-0)
- 40.2 Points Per Game
- 8.4 Points Allowed Per Game
- 195.2 Rushing Yards Per Game
- 163.6 Passing Yards Per Game
Player To Watch: QB Jace Kovash – 1,800 Total Passing Yards, 34 Total Touchdowns
Kindred (11-0)
- 34.7 Points Per Game
- 7.0 Points Allowed Per Game
- 292.7 Rushing Yards Per Game
- 124.5 Passing Yards Per Game
Player To Watch: QB Jake Starcevic – 1,180 Total Passing Yards, 967 Total Rushing Yards, 32 Total Touchdowns
9-Man
9-Man Championship: North Prairie vs South Border
What You Need To Know:
North Prairie (11-1)
- 50.7 Points Per Game
- 20.5 Points Allowed Per Game
- 441.7 Rushing Yards Per Game
- 42.2 Passing Yards Per Game
Player To Watch: QB Blake Mattson – 376 Total Passing Yards, 2,938 Total Rushing Yards, 49 Total Touchdowns
South Border (12-0)
- 47.2 Points Per Game
- 13.2 Points Allowed Per Game
- 359.0 Rushing Yards Per Game
- 107.0 Passing Yards Per Game
Player To Watch: RB Connor Kosiak – 1,711 Total Rushing Yards, 28 Total Touchdowns