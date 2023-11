BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 9-Man All-State Football Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Nate Tastad from North Prairie was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Evan Mellmer of South Border was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of players named to the 9-Man All-State Football Team is right here:

First Team

Name Postion School Javin Friesz QB Grant County-Flasher Walker Braaten QB Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn Tyler Grandt QB Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Dane Hagler QB North Star Lucas Sims RB Central McLean Gunner Thielges RB LaMoure-Litchville-Marion Conner Kosiak RB South Border Blake Mattson RB North Prairie Luke Martinson TE Sargent County Deng Deng WR Four Winds Nate Tastad OL North Prairie Josh Wittich DL Sargent County Keaton Wehrman DL Alexander Hunter Tolstad DL Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn Chase Cooper DL Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Easton Benz DL New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock Rueben Clay LB North Star Ryan Pingel LB Alexander Wyatt Kuhn LB New Salem-Almont Daniel Shumacher LB South Border Jaren Rafferty LB Hettinger County

Second Team

Name Year School Riley Morlock Senior Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood Treyton Lesmann Junior Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn Jacob Wolf Sophomore Central McLean Beau Rider Senior Alexander Maddox Juntunen Senior Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn Levi Kackman Senior Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Grady Whelander Senior Sargent County Parker Hubrig Senior Hankinson Nick Hansen Senior Sargent County Nick Wulfekuhle Senior Richland Gentry Richter Junior Linton-H-M-B CL Weinberger Junior Grant County-Flasher Cole Stock Junior South Border Matthew Huether Senior Hettinger County Berkley Frantz Sophomore South Border Zachary Gibson Senior Nelson County Ross Thompson Senior Nelson County Carter Engebretson Junior New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock Logan Maddock Senior New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock Cole Henderson Junior North Prairie Levi Buchholz Junior South Border Brett Tastad Junior North Prairie Connor Knatterud Senior New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock Owen Lesko Junior LaMoure-Litchville-Marion Easton Simon Sophomore New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock Brody Nordmark Junior Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn Brock Norton Junior New Salem-Almont Tallen Binstock Senior Hettinger County