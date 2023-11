BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Division A All-State Football Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Ty Dassinger from Dickinson Trinity was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and John Odermann of Dickinson Trinity was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of players named to the Division A All-State Football Team is right here:

First Team

Name Postion School Ben Schepp QB Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison Jace Kovash QB Dickinson Trinity Rayce Worley QB Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich Ty Dassinger RB Dickinson Trinity Hank Bodine RB Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison Mason Romfo RB Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich Reggie Bruner WR Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison Treyson Iglehart WR Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison Coy Okeson OL Bishop Ryan Riley Sunram OL Kindred Brock Jungels OL Carrington Tanner Roers OL Dickinson Trinity Tyler Cruchet DL Central Cass Cole Welsh DL Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich Cade Okeson DL Bishop Ryan Jace Handy DL Killdeer Jake Starcevic LB Kindred Marcus Biffert LB Central Cass Isaac Emmel LB Shiloh Christian Peyton Lemar DB Central Cass Michael Fagerland DB Shiloh Christian Jake Shobe DB Dickinson Trinity Luke Shobe DB Dickinson Trinity Carson Haerer DB Bottineau

Second Team

Name Year School Matthew Hoppe Junior Northern Cass Brooks Bakko Freshman Kindred Trey Skoglund Senior Oakes Joseph Kramlich Junior Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm Wyatt Olson Senior Lisbon Isaac Wisnewski Senior Central Cass Brayden Mitchell Senior Central Cass Logen Weninger Senior Carrington Keaton Keller Senior Harvey-Wells County Cody Amble Junior Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich Corbin Clifton Junior Carrington Kayl Sieg Junior Harvey-Wells County Tony Villareal Senior Grafton Jett Lundeen Junior Bishop Ryan Logan Rist Junior Des Lacs-Burlington Ty Hughes Senior Des Lacs-Burlington Keaton Cole Senior Nedrose Cody Rice Senior Ray-Powers Lake Kole Knecht Senior Des Lacs-Burlington Gage Glaser Senior Dickinson Trinity Jeremiah Jilek Senior Dickinson Trinity Noah Jepson Junior Killdeer Birch Bang Senior Killdeer Samuel Benson Senior Shiloh Christian Carter Seifert Senior Shiloh Christian Simon Buchfinck Senior Beulah