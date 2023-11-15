BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Division AA All-State Football Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).
Peder Haugo from Fargo North was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Adam Roland of Fargo North was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.
The full list of players named to the Division AA All-State Football Team is right here:
First Team
|Name
|Postion
|School
|Jack Simmers
|QB
|Grand Forks Central
|Pearce Parks
|QB
|Grand Forks Red River
|Peder Haugo
|RB
|Fargo North
|Damarion Semanko
|RB
|Fargo South
|Treyton Mauch
|RB
|Wahpeton
|Drew Hofstad
|WR
|Devils Lake
|Nate Walz
|WR
|Jamestown
|Tray Kuntz
|TE
|Grand Forks Central
|Ethan Halverson
|OL
|Dickinson
|Xzavier Buckmiller
|OL
|Fargo North
|Jordan Zander
|OL
|Fargo North
|Lawson Kotysz
|OL
|Grand Forks Red River
|Bo Nelson
|OL
|Jamestown
|Kaeden Krieg
|DL
|Dickinson
|Carter Zeller
|DL
|Fargo North
|Erick Paye
|DL
|Grand Forks Central
|Tristan Stallsworth
|LB
|Dickinson
|Sam Fritel
|LB
|Fargo North
|Will Schwehr
|LB
|Valley City
|Mason Johnson
|LB
|West Fargo Horace
|Parker Dosch
|DB
|Fargo North
|Jerry Gibson
|DB
|Fargo South
|Tyler Whalen
|DB
|Grand Forks Central
|Zach Oehlke
|DB
|Grand Forks Red River
|Charlie Leshovsky
|DB
|West Fargo Horace
Second Team
|Name
|Year
|School
|Isaac Schulte
|Junior
|Dickinson
|Colin Tschetter
|Senior
|Dickinson
|Wylee Delorme
|Senior
|Devils Lake
|Joe Rose
|Senior
|Fargo North
|Peter Davis
|Senior
|Fargo North
|Brody Anderson
|Senior
|Fargo South
|Dorian Sandness
|Senior
|Fargo South
|Gabriel Tande
|Senior
|Grand Forks Central
|Tyson Jorissen
|Senior
|Jamestown
|Jack Van Berkom
|Senior
|Jamestown
|Daeton Lafountain
|Senior
|Turtle Mountain
|Ethan Miller
|Senior
|Valley City
|Nick Langenwalter
|Senior
|Wahpeton
|Josh Chavez
|Junior
|Watford City