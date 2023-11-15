BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Division AA All-State Football Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Peder Haugo from Fargo North was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Adam Roland of Fargo North was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of players named to the Division AA All-State Football Team is right here:

First Team

Name Postion School Jack Simmers QB Grand Forks Central Pearce Parks QB Grand Forks Red River Peder Haugo RB Fargo North Damarion Semanko RB Fargo South Treyton Mauch RB Wahpeton Drew Hofstad WR Devils Lake Nate Walz WR Jamestown Tray Kuntz TE Grand Forks Central Ethan Halverson OL Dickinson Xzavier Buckmiller OL Fargo North Jordan Zander OL Fargo North Lawson Kotysz OL Grand Forks Red River Bo Nelson OL Jamestown Kaeden Krieg DL Dickinson Carter Zeller DL Fargo North Erick Paye DL Grand Forks Central Tristan Stallsworth LB Dickinson Sam Fritel LB Fargo North Will Schwehr LB Valley City Mason Johnson LB West Fargo Horace Parker Dosch DB Fargo North Jerry Gibson DB Fargo South Tyler Whalen DB Grand Forks Central Zach Oehlke DB Grand Forks Red River Charlie Leshovsky DB West Fargo Horace

Second Team

Name Year School Isaac Schulte Junior Dickinson Colin Tschetter Senior Dickinson Wylee Delorme Senior Devils Lake Joe Rose Senior Fargo North Peter Davis Senior Fargo North Brody Anderson Senior Fargo South Dorian Sandness Senior Fargo South Gabriel Tande Senior Grand Forks Central Tyson Jorissen Senior Jamestown Jack Van Berkom Senior Jamestown Daeton Lafountain Senior Turtle Mountain Ethan Miller Senior Valley City Nick Langenwalter Senior Wahpeton Josh Chavez Junior Watford City