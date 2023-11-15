BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Division AA All-State Football Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Peder Haugo from Fargo North was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete and Adam Roland of Fargo North was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of players named to the Division AA All-State Football Team is right here:

First Team

NamePostionSchool
Jack SimmersQBGrand Forks Central
Pearce ParksQBGrand Forks Red River
Peder HaugoRBFargo North
Damarion SemankoRBFargo South
Treyton MauchRBWahpeton
Drew HofstadWRDevils Lake
Nate WalzWRJamestown
Tray KuntzTEGrand Forks Central
Ethan HalversonOLDickinson
Xzavier BuckmillerOLFargo North
Jordan ZanderOLFargo North
Lawson KotyszOLGrand Forks Red River
Bo NelsonOLJamestown
Kaeden KriegDLDickinson
Carter ZellerDLFargo North
Erick PayeDLGrand Forks Central
Tristan StallsworthLBDickinson
Sam FritelLBFargo North
Will SchwehrLBValley City
Mason JohnsonLBWest Fargo Horace
Parker DoschDBFargo North
Jerry GibsonDBFargo South
Tyler WhalenDBGrand Forks Central
Zach OehlkeDBGrand Forks Red River
Charlie LeshovskyDBWest Fargo Horace

Second Team

NameYearSchool
Isaac SchulteJuniorDickinson
Colin TschetterSeniorDickinson
Wylee DelormeSeniorDevils Lake
Joe RoseSeniorFargo North
Peter DavisSeniorFargo North
Brody AndersonSeniorFargo South
Dorian SandnessSeniorFargo South
Gabriel TandeSeniorGrand Forks Central
Tyson JorissenSeniorJamestown
Jack Van BerkomSeniorJamestown
Daeton LafountainSeniorTurtle Mountain
Ethan MillerSeniorValley City
Nick LangenwalterSeniorWahpeton
Josh ChavezJuniorWatford City