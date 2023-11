BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Division AAA All-State Football Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Tyson Ruzicka from Minot and Jordan Leininger from Fargo Shanley were both named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year while Minot’s Chauncy Hendershot was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of players named to the Division AAA All-State Football Team is right here:

First Team

Name Position School Landon Meier QB Fargo Shanley Carter Henke RB Bismarck Gavin Lill RB Century Tyson Ruzicka RB Minot Caleb Duerr WR West Fargo Sheyenne Sam Ovsak WR Fargo Shanley Jordan Leininger WR Fargo Shanley Logan Conklin WR Minot Logan Moore OL West Fargo Derrick Arivett OL Minot Luke Rogen OL Fargo Shanley Kade Pietrzak OL West Fargo Sheyenne Carter Mitchell OL Fargo Shanley Jack Shaffer OL Bismarck DJ Jones DL Minot Luke Dockter DL Bismarck Ole Taylor DL Century Hunter Corbin DL Mandan Zach Lilly LB Fargo Davies Michael George LB Minot Isaac Perkerewicz LB Fargo Shanley Wyatt Piehl LB Mandan Grant Tschosik DB Fargo Davies Race Wilson DB West Fargo Sheyenne Samuel Fedorchak DB St. Mary’s

Second Team

Name Year School Malachi Werremeyer Junior Fargo Davies Anthony Brown Senior Minot Rustin Medenwald Senior Mandan Kaden Christmann Senior Fargo Shanley Isiah St. Romain Senior Williston Alex Vyska Senior Legacy Nick Hasbargen Senior Fargo Davies Hudsen Sheldon Junior Mandan Brady Medina Senior West Fargo Dylan Huber Junior Minot Tyson Jangula Senior Bismarck Isaac Butler Senior Fargo Shanley John Richter Senior St. Mary’s Caden Olson Junior West Fargo Sheyenne