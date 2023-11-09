Minot product Braden Nelson is heading to a team coming off a third place finish in the NSIC.

Nelson signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Minnesota Crookston.

Nelson didn’t expect to get a scholarship to play in college, but got an offer from Crookston Head Coach Steve Gust Nelson after he reached out with an email, committing back in September.

While visiting campus in August, multiple positives from Crookston’s campus helped seal the deal.

“I think the coaching staff was awesome. They were really genuine and I liked the campus, it was really nice. The baseball field was really nice and just everyone there was really nice so it was just an awesome experience,” Nelson said.

Nelson plans to pitch, play in the outfield and at first base in college.