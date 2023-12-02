The Honkers and Stars both rebounded from losses on day one with big wins on the final day of the tournament in Minot.
Shootout on the Prairie Day Two Scores
|#8 Hatton/Northwood
|49
|Velva
|35
|Final
|Bishop Ryan
|17
|#4 Kenmare/Bowbells
|39
|Final
|Bottineau
|48
|Dickinson Trinity
|26
|Final
|South Prairie-Max
|31
|#1 Thompson
|55
|Final
|Stanley
|22
|#2 Wahpeton
|44
|Final
|#5 May-Port-CG
|Westhope/Newburg
|Final
Other Basketball Scores:
|West Fargo
|49
|Bismarck High
|64
|West Fargo Sheyenne
|48
|#1 Minot Majettes
|79
|#4 Legacy
|77
|Fargo North
|48
|Mandan
|94
|Shanley
|50