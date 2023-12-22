The sixth-ranked Sioux pulled ahead to a double digit lead in the first half, and didn’t look back from there to pick up a win over a Class A foe.
|#6 Westhope-Newburg
|76
|Turtle Mountain
|66
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
The sixth-ranked Sioux pulled ahead to a double digit lead in the first half, and didn’t look back from there to pick up a win over a Class A foe.
|#6 Westhope-Newburg
|76
|Turtle Mountain
|66
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now