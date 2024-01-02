Westhope-Newburg Boys Basketball is one of only a handful of teams still undefeated in Class B, moving up to 6-0 after the holiday tournament weekend.

The Sioux have three wins over Class A teams, lead by Class B’s second highest returning scorer Walker Braaten.

Westhope dealt with multiple key injuries last season, making the team better prepared to respond from future setbacks.

We have so many guys on the bench ready to play. They put in the work all summer and it shows. We know that whoever we put on the floor is gonna do their jobs, so that’s nice,” Walker Braaten said.

“It makes everyone better, obviously every night, someone new has to step up if someone else is not playing as well or if we’re missing a guy. Whether it’s scoring, rebounding, defense, whatever it is and everyone steps up on the team and we play well together,” Junior Guard Braden Bailey said.

Next up for the Sioux is a home game against Our Redeemer’s on Friday, January 5.