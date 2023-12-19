Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Tuesday Night featured a lot of intriguing doubleheaders on the court, led by an undefeated matchup between Century and Dickinson on the girls’ side.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Girls:
|#4 Century Patriots
|59
|Dickinson Midgets
|32
|Final
|Boys:
|#4 Century Patriots
|106
|Dickinson Midgets
|51
|Final
|Girls:
|#5 Legacy Sabers
|55
|Bismarck Demons
|64
|Final
|Boys:
|Legacy Sabers
|62
|Bismarck Demons
|71
|Final
|Girls:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|59
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|51
|Final
|Boys:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|73
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|70
|Final
|Boys:
|#3 Minot Magicians
|86
|Williston Coyotes
|50
|Final
|Girls:
|Stanley Blue Jays
|47
|Watford City Wolves
|72
|Final
|Boys:
|#1 Devils Lake Firebirds
|71
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|37
|Final