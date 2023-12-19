Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Tuesday Night featured a lot of intriguing doubleheaders on the court, led by an undefeated matchup between Century and Dickinson on the girls’ side.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Girls:#4 Century Patriots59Dickinson Midgets32Final
Boys:#4 Century Patriots106Dickinson Midgets51Final
Girls:#5 Legacy Sabers55Bismarck Demons64Final
Boys:Legacy Sabers62Bismarck Demons71Final
Girls:St. Mary’s Saints59Jamestown Blue Jays51Final
Boys:St. Mary’s Saints73Jamestown Blue Jays70Final
Boys:#3 Minot Magicians86Williston Coyotes50Final
Girls:Stanley Blue Jays47Watford City Wolves72Final
Boys:#1 Devils Lake Firebirds71Turtle Mountain Braves37Final