MINOT, N.D. — On Saturday, Minot State welcomed Southwets Minnesota State for a basketball doubleheader. The Beavers men’s team extended their win streak with a win, but the women’s team was unable to complete the sweep.
In Bismarck, the University of Mary hosted a doubleheader of their own against Wayne State. After the men’s team dropped the opener, the Marauders women’s team bounced back from Friday’s loss with a big win over the Wildcats.
Basketball Scoreboard:
|Wayne State
|73
|UMary
|53
|Men’s
|Southwest Minnesota State
|60
|Minot State
|72
|Men’s
|Wayne State
|40
|UMary
|73
|Women’s
|Southwest Minnesota State
|80
|Minot State
|42
|Women’s