MINOT, N.D. — On Saturday, Minot State welcomed Southwets Minnesota State for a basketball doubleheader. The Beavers men’s team extended their win streak with a win, but the women’s team was unable to complete the sweep.

In Bismarck, the University of Mary hosted a doubleheader of their own against Wayne State. After the men’s team dropped the opener, the Marauders women’s team bounced back from Friday’s loss with a big win over the Wildcats.

Basketball Scoreboard: