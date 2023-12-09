MINOT, N.D. — On Saturday, Bishop Ryan hosted Powers Lake in a basketball doubleheader.
Basketball Scoreboard:
|Women’s
|Powers Lake- Burke Central Ranchers
|48
|Bishop Ryan Lions
|41
|Men’s
|Powers Lake- Burke Central Ranchers
|62
|Bishop Ryan Lions
|84
