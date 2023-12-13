Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Demons will look to get many players involved in their gameplan, something has been built into their offense over the last few years.

Head Coach Jordan Wilhelm believes the more players in double figures, the better. Part of that DNA starts at the top, with senior leadership and talent with the ball handler.

“It also helps when you have an unselfish point guard like Andre Austin,” says Wilhelm. “With Andre coming back after his sophomore season, a returning all-conference kid and in my opinion, one of the top and premiere players in North Dakota. His ability to be unselfish and get other guys involved just from the start makes it easier for everyone to share the ball when your best player, your point guard is doing those things.”