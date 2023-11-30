With different faces in the west, one team that enters the year with a lot of consistency will be the Bismarck Demons, a group hoping to make it back to a state tournament.

The boys teams will have seven seniors on this year’s roster, one of the most experienced teams coming into the WDA. Aside from the continuity, the players come in with a good idea of the Bismarck system, which they hope gives them a leg up in the early season schedule.

“Playing your role,” says senior Carter Henke. “When you get a role, you got to play it and that’s what our DNA is. We have people that are going to play just in the press defense. We have people that are scorers. We just have everyone who is all around going to do their jobs that are going to help us win.”

“Working hard,” says senior Preston Lemar. “Getting those loose balls, getting dirty, playing with a chip on your shoulder I guess. And that starts on the defensive side that we play enough possessions on the offensive side.”

Another standout feature for the Demons will be their length. The group returns five players that are listed at 6’3″ and taller, not counting how much they’ve grown in the offseason. Players and coaches feel that size can create issues for their opponents, not just on the offense, but on the defensive side as well.

“I can’t tell you on my 12 years on staff and 8 years as a head coach where we’ve had this much length,” says head coach Jordan Wilhelm. “Usually, we are the smaller team and facing the team where they have the big guys and we don’t and we’ll have some size this year and it’s exciting. And I think we’ll have some guys that can be threats at three different levels and we have guys that can shoot it and put the ball on the deck.”

“We have guys that can put it on the floor inside,” says Wilhelm. “So we should be a problem on the glass and that is exciting as a coach when you play our style, when you have guys that are good in different areas.”

The Demons open up the season on the road at West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday, tip off at around 7:30 p.m.