The Bottineau Stars expect to have a good season with a large portion of last year’s roster that’s focused on sending its seniors off the right way.

Seniors Serinity Solen and Kylie Simpson have set an example for Bottineau through the power of perseverance, part of why this roster hopes this year can be special.

“I’ve been playing with them for so long and they’ve taught me so much and for our two seniors this year, they never gave up. There used to be so many seniors but those two stuck with it, so I think the biggest lesson from them is to never give up and keep pushing,” Junior Forward Kyra Beckman said.

The Stars have eight players back from last season’s team that finished at 18-7 overall, starting this season 3-1.

“There’s not a game that we go into this year that we expect to lose. That doesn’t mean that we’ll win every game but we need to play with that confidence and that experience needs to come through,” Head Coach Michael Vandal said.

Accomplishing goals like making it to the state tournament is accompanied by the added challenge of moving up to Class A in the new three-class system.

“Our Coach Vandal was saying that it’s going to be hard this year. Harder than usual years and everything, but he knows we can do it and he knows we can step to the challenge and get good things out of this year,” Solen said.

One of the biggest keys to Bottineau’s success is junior forward Kyra Beckman, who averaged nearly 14 points and eight and a half rebounds last season, wanting to step up wherever she’s needed.

“Confidence, really. I’m going to shoot the ball whenever I can and I know I’m able to score so I’m going to try my best to help our team out and do my best,” Beckman said.

Overall team success goes beyond one player for a lineup full of size and athleticism.

“We want to get out and run. We have a lot of really good athletes and more than just in basketball with this group, so we need to use our athleticism on both ends of the floor. Our bigs are not slow and they can run the floor with some of the small guards that will play,” Vandal said.

“We’re going to work to use our length and use our height to work inside and if we get stopped inside, we’ll have our guards to shoot outside, so I just feel like it’s very diverse for our team to have tall and good shooters,” Beckman said.