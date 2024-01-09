Bottineau Boys Basketball looks to be a contender in the new look Division A Region Three, with one of the state’s top scorers leading the way.

Becoming Bottineau’s all-time leading scorer with 1,478 career points earlier this month, Braves guard Carson Haerer is one of the best bucket-getters in the state as a senior, but he doesn’t believe he’s reached that milestone on his own.

“It was cool and it’s definitely an honor, but I didn’t really think too much of it at the time because I just go out and play basketball. My teammates trusted me, they trust me to take a lot of shots every night so I guess it couldn’t happen without them,” Haerer said.

“It’s a big milestone. Obviously it’s a lot of points and he’s a great player and a great scorer, great defender as well and it’s just really nice to have him on the team,” Senior Guard Talor Christenson said.

Haerer set the record in the championship game of the Mandan Holiday Tournament.

While Bottineau finished runner up with a loss to Linton-HMB, reaching the tournament finale gave them experience that could pay dividends in February and March.

“We don’t have a lot of depth, so getting those young guys playing back to back to back days, that helps immensely come the postseason, because we’re going to have to string some wins together on days where we are tired, so it’s a good test right away in the season to see what we can improve on playing in those back to back days,” Haerer said.

“It gives us confidence to be in that position and those are three goods teams we played and to make it to the championship, it meant a lot to us and really it gave us some confidence coming up in these next games,” Christenson said.

The Braves have just three players taller than 6’1” in their lineup, forcing them to beat teams with speed and guard play.

“Pushing the ball in transition and just moving to the corners to spread the floor and the defense so we can get easy transition buckets and just do what we do best,” Christenson said.

“We’ve got a lot of guards. We don’t have a lot of bigs, so definitely our quickness helps a lot. We’ve got to be able to extend pressure on defense and not get comfortable and pound it down low,” Haerer said.

Bottineau will count on it’s all-region floor general down the stretch to lead that stable of guards in his final season of high school hoops.

“It’s kind of crazy. Only a few more games left and I’ve got a big decision to make on where to go to college so it’s definitely cool,” Haerer said.