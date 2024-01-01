MANDAN, N.D. — The Mandan Braves are off to strong start to the season, currently riding a three-game win streak after a pair of wins in Minnesota this past weekend.

This Braves team features a lot of depth, but it all starts with All-WDA senior Jayden Wiest at point guard. Alongside Wiest in the paint is all-state forward McKenna Johnson. The point guard-forward duo has led the Braves in scoring, combining for over 30 points per game as a pair.

“They both have been players that have gotten a lot of playing time since they were young,” head coach Shaun Henderson says. “McKenna pulled up as an eight grader. Was an all-state player as a freshman. For those two, I wouldn’t say that it was expected. They’re finally getting just getting into the grove and playing how we expect them to play and they play really well off of each other.”

“It’s definitely very difficult to guard because you have to stop me, and then we have her in the paint, and she’s really hard to take out..” Wiest adds. “Even her just getting rebounds and putting them back. It’s just really hard to stop us.”