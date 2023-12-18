BOWMAN, N.D. — Last season, the Bowman County Bulldogs were known as the young team with a large sophomore class. After a full year of experience at the varsity level, the Bulldogs are flipping the script on that narrative.

“We had so much experience as a young team,” junior Raegen Honeyman says. “Now that we’re older, we’ve been playing together since we were fourth graders, so we’ve grown together to know each other, and how we play, and our roles. We just have to know that that’s our role now. We’re not the young, inexperienced team anymore. We all have experience now and we just have to prove what we have.”

“They got a lot of varsity experience and they got to play in some really exciting and tough games as a varsity squad,” head coach Jaci Mrnak adds. “So, I think that just helped us going into this year. They don’t get nervous as much anymore and they’re just mentally ready to go and get after it on the court.”

Gained experience on the court is bringing a selfless style of play. The Bulldogs emphasize playing for one another.

“We’ve had a lot of experience as a young team, so just all growing together, and becoming one together from the start, has been really fun,” junior Sophia Headley says. “Our teammates will have down days and we’re always there to pick them up and you have to know when you’re that player that has to step up and be there for all your teammates. And just encouraging them to get back. Mind over matter.”

“Making that extra pass,” senior Jaci Fischer adds. “Talking to each other, ‘Hey, I’m here.’ And then just trusting your teammates. We just really play for each other. That one of our main focuses is playing for each other and when one teammate is down, the other one is there to pick them back up, and that’s really special.”

The team’s play-for-each-other mentality is not just showcased on the court but is evident on the stat sheet.

“They don’t care who scores, they just want to win the game,” Mrnak says. “That’s their ultimate goal as a team is to win with each other and show what they’re made of. The stats show that you don’t have to be a high scorer. I had three girls who had deflections and steals, and that’s huge for our squad to get that and get our transition game going. They all own into what their role is and that’s important for a team is to know what your role is on the court and get the win.”

A key for Bowman County this season is their schedule, which is filled with matchups against top teams in Class B in addition to matchups with teams in Class A. Including a big win over Watford City a week ago.

“We’re playing some really tough teams this season,” Mrnak says. “Our schedule is really great, We’re playing Class A teams. We’re playing top teams in Class B. So, we’re going to see good competition to see where we’re at. I think it’s going to be really great for us because we’ve already played in that high octane, those big games, so when we get to the district tournament and the regional tournament, they’ll be ready to go to compete.”