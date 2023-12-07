BOWMAN, N.D. — After a region championship appearance to end last season, the Bowman County Bulldogs return all five starters as part of a large senior class. For head coach Ronnie Stewart, it’s important for the players to embrace a coaching role on the court.

“A player coached team I feel is better than a coach, coached team,” head coach Ronnie Stewart says. “The more you can get in practice, especially with your seniors, your upperclassmen to be able to guide the way and show those younger players how it’s going, that’s always going to bode well for any team. The less that coach has to do because they’re going to be looking up to what the upperclassmen have.”

Two of the key seniors for the Bulldogs are Bishop and Bohden Duffield. What they provide on the court has the teams they face seeing double.

“For us, doing less is more with them because they’re stallions and we got to let them run,” Stewart says. “They’re a freelance player. They want to drive, penetrate drive, kick, and the worst thing I can do is hold them back by calling too many set plays and stuff. It is a lot of fun when these boys are able to get up and down the court, show their athleticism, they love to shoot it from the outside. The good part is that I get to be a coach and a fan.”

While the twin brothers let their play speak for themselves, Bishop and Bohden emphasize how they have used each other to get better.

“We hold each other accountable,” Bishop Duffield says. “We want to push each other to be the best we can. It’s very competitive and it makes us better.”

“We basically know where each other’s at because we’ve been playing with each other for so long,” Bohden Duffield adds. “We get going and the rest of the team follows.”

The team identity for Bowman County lies on the defensive end, focusing on full court pressure.

“I know a lot of coaches say they want to play 90 feet, both sides of the ball, but truly, these boys, if we’re not pressing, they have a hard time getting going,” Stewart says. “We need that just to get the speed of the game. To jumpstart them. Get some deflections, get a few open layups, get to the free throw line. That’s really where this team has success and so what we got to do is try to speed it up just to give our boys the best chance to succeed.”

Expectations are high as well with a number one ranking in the preseason polls. Something that isn’t affecting this team.

“We know that we’re going to get every team’s best shot, 100 percent, and that’s the way it needs to be,” Stewart says. “So, if we’re not ready for it though, our district is getting a lot of good players back. We’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game every time we step on that floor, or else, there’s a good chance we’re going to lose.”