BISMARCK, N.D. — On Thursday, the Capital City Holiday Shootout began at the Bismarck State College Armory with a full slate of games in boys and girls hoops.

Basketball Scoreboard:

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan41Richardton-Taylor51Girls
Wilton Wing39New Town44Girls
Richardton-Taylor45Kidder County40Boys
Kenmare-Bowbells53Edgeley-Klum-Montpelier49Girls
Kindred79Standing Rock31Girls
Wilton Wing80Trenton45Boys
Trenton48Napoleon-G-S52Girls
New Town49Medina-Pingree-Buchanan65Boys