BISMARCK, N.D. — On Thursday, the Capital City Holiday Shootout began at the Bismarck State College Armory with a full slate of games in boys and girls hoops.
Basketball Scoreboard:
|Medina-Pingree-Buchanan
|41
|Richardton-Taylor
|51
|Girls
|Wilton Wing
|39
|New Town
|44
|Girls
|Richardton-Taylor
|45
|Kidder County
|40
|Boys
|Kenmare-Bowbells
|53
|Edgeley-Klum-Montpelier
|49
|Girls
|Kindred
|79
|Standing Rock
|31
|Girls
|Wilton Wing
|80
|Trenton
|45
|Boys
|Trenton
|48
|Napoleon-G-S
|52
|Girls
|New Town
|49
|Medina-Pingree-Buchanan
|65
|Boys