Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Century Patriots enter a new era of basketball, gone are the big names that led them to a WDA title, but if you think it’s a rebuilding year, you might be mistaken.

The Patriots felt like a juggernaut last season but fell short of expectations in the state tournament. Now, a mix of familiar faces and new names will lead Century this year, with guys like Isaiah Schafer taking a much bigger role.

“I think the biggest emphasis I’m sharing with him is that he’s got to understand that they’re going to try a lot of different things to take him away,” says head coach Darin Mattern. “So he’s got to make his teammates better and if he can do that on a nightly basis, I think it’s going to give us the opportunity to be in every single basketball game.”

Schafer is a deadly catch-and-shoot guard in the state, with range anywhere on the court, but it’s evolving other parts of his game that will be key to the Pats.

“Mattern sat me down at the end of last year and told me what I have to do this offseason to get to where he wants me to be in this offense this year,” says Schafer. “Obviously be more ball-dominant, work on my ball-handling skills a lot more. I’m not just a catch-and-shoot guy, hopefully, so it’s really taking my game to the next step to make myself and my teammates better.”

Another name to watch out for is Drew Kempel, a 6th-man standout a year ago, ready to take over the point guard role.

“You can tell that his teammates respect him and the way he plays,” says Mattern. “Because he plays very, very hard. If you’re open, he’s going to hit you with the ball, so get your hands ready to score because he’s going to find you.”

Kempel is big for a guard and isn’t afraid to get physical, with possibly his best trait being his unselfishness.

“I love it,” says Drew Kempel. “Assists to me are better than points. I love finding my teammates open for three and shots to get their confidence up, my confidence up, gets everyone rolling.”

“He’s a great primary ball handler,” says Schafer. “He’s everything you want in a point guard. Takes care of it, he’s big and strong. He’s going to make the right play no matter what. So it feels really good having that guy with the ball on the court and that he’s going to make the right play for us.”

The drastic change will be the lack of length defensively, with no Ryan Erickson or Will Ware to guard the interior.

“Even like last year, we could let guys get in the paint and we might of had them as a last option where they’re going to rim protect,” says Kempel. “This year, we don’t have that, so obviously having our guys in front of us and playing solid man defense is going to be our best bet.”

The Patriots will head to Wyoming for a tournament in Gillette, facing Torrington on Thursday, and Campbell County on Friday.