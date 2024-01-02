Orange basketball ball on wooden parquet. Close-up image of basketball ball over floor in the gym (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

The Class A & B Basketball polls have been updated at the turn of the calendar year, as the season is just two months away from the start of state tournaments.

Class A Girls:

Team Record Points Last Week 1. Thompson (21) 7-0 105 1 2. Bottineau 8-1 78 2 3. South Prairie-Max 6-1 53 3 4. Northern Cass 8-1 40 4 5. Nedrose 9-0 15 NR Receiving Votes: Devils Lake, Des Lacs-Burlington, Shiloh Christian, Kindred, Valley City

Class B Girls:

Team Record Points Last Week 1. May-Port CG (9) 6-0 194 2 2. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (9) 7-1 179 1 3. Sargent County (2) 7-0 173 3 4. Central McLean (1) 7-0 156 4 5. Bowman County 6-1 138 5 6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 7-2 62 6 7. Our Redeemer’s 5-2 54 10 7. TGU 8-2 54 9 9. Garrison 6-1 40 NR 10. Oakes 7-1 35 NR Receiving Votes: Kenmare-Bowbells, Hatton-Northwood, Maple River, Linton-HMB, Midway-Minot, Washburn

Class A Boys:

Team Record Points Last Week 1. Kindred (15) 5-0 94 1 2. Grafton (3) 5-0 78 2 3. Four Winds-Minnewauken (3) 4-2 63 4 4. Devils Lake 4-1 52 3 5. Shiloh Christian 5-1 14 NR Receiving Votes: Wahpeton, Beulah, Des Lacs-Burlington, Stanley

Class B Boys: