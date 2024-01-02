The Class A & B Basketball polls have been updated at the turn of the calendar year, as the season is just two months away from the start of state tournaments.
Class A Girls:
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Thompson (21)
|7-0
|105
|1
|2. Bottineau
|8-1
|78
|2
|3. South Prairie-Max
|6-1
|53
|3
|4. Northern Cass
|8-1
|40
|4
|5. Nedrose
|9-0
|15
|NR
Class B Girls:
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. May-Port CG (9)
|6-0
|194
|2
|2. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (9)
|7-1
|179
|1
|3. Sargent County (2)
|7-0
|173
|3
|4. Central McLean (1)
|7-0
|156
|4
|5. Bowman County
|6-1
|138
|5
|6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
|7-2
|62
|6
|7. Our Redeemer’s
|5-2
|54
|10
|7. TGU
|8-2
|54
|9
|9. Garrison
|6-1
|40
|NR
|10. Oakes
|7-1
|35
|NR
Class A Boys:
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Kindred (15)
|5-0
|94
|1
|2. Grafton (3)
|5-0
|78
|2
|3. Four Winds-Minnewauken (3)
|4-2
|63
|4
|4. Devils Lake
|4-1
|52
|3
|5. Shiloh Christian
|5-1
|14
|NR
Class B Boys:
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Bowman County (18)
|6-0
|207
|1
|2. North Star (2)
|5-0
|179
|2
|3. Bishop Ryan (1)
|6-0
|149
|4
|4. Westhope-Newburg
|6-0
|143
|6
|5. Sargent County
|4-1
|117
|3
|6. Linton-HMB
|6-0
|115
|7
|7. Hankinson
|5-0
|93
|8
|8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
|5-1
|42
|5
|9. Washburn
|4-0
|30
|9-TIE
|10. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
|3-1
|29
|9-TIE