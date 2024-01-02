North Dakota Division AA Boys & Girls Basketball polls (KXNET)
The Class A & B Basketball polls have been updated at the turn of the calendar year, as the season is just two months away from the start of state tournaments.

Class A Girls:

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Thompson (21)7-01051
2. Bottineau8-1782
3. South Prairie-Max6-1533
4. Northern Cass8-1404
5. Nedrose9-015NR
Receiving Votes: Devils Lake, Des Lacs-Burlington, Shiloh Christian, Kindred, Valley City

Class B Girls:

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. May-Port CG (9)6-01942
2. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (9)7-11791
3. Sargent County (2)7-01733
4. Central McLean (1)7-01564
5. Bowman County6-11385
6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier7-2626
7. Our Redeemer’s5-25410
7. TGU8-2549
9. Garrison6-140NR
10. Oakes7-135NR
Receiving Votes: Kenmare-Bowbells, Hatton-Northwood, Maple River, Linton-HMB, Midway-Minot, Washburn

Class A Boys:

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Kindred (15)5-0941
2. Grafton (3)5-0782
3. Four Winds-Minnewauken (3)4-2634
4. Devils Lake4-1523
5. Shiloh Christian5-114NR
Receiving Votes: Wahpeton, Beulah, Des Lacs-Burlington, Stanley

Class B Boys:

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Bowman County (18)6-02071
2. North Star (2)5-01792
3. Bishop Ryan (1)6-01494
4. Westhope-Newburg6-01436
5. Sargent County4-11173
6. Linton-HMB6-01157
7. Hankinson5-0938
8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier5-1425
9. Washburn4-0309-TIE
10. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich3-1299-TIE
Receiving Votes: Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, Glen Ullin-Hebron, Trinity Christian, Cavalier, Garrison