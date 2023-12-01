Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The new Class AA Basketball era arrived in North Dakota on Friday, as numerous teams in the WDA opened their season against the East.

Class AA Basketball Scores:

Boys:#4 Century Patriots79Moorhead (MN) Spuds57Final
Boys:WF Sheyenne Mustangs82#5 Bismarck Demons76Final
Girls:Bismarck Demons68WF Sheyenne Mustangs50Final
Boys:West Fargo Packers40#3 Minot Magicians73Final
Girls:#1 Minot Majettes86West Fargo Packers40Final
Boys:Fargo Shanley Deacons41Legacy Sabers63Final
Girls:Fargo Shanley Deacons50#4 Legacy Sabers64Final
Boys:#1 Fargo North Spartans75Mandan Braves74Final
Girls:Fargo North Spartans54Mandan Braves65Final