Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The new Class AA Basketball era arrived in North Dakota on Friday, as numerous teams in the WDA opened their season against the East.
Class AA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|#4 Century Patriots
|79
|Moorhead (MN) Spuds
|57
|Final
|Boys:
|WF Sheyenne Mustangs
|82
|#5 Bismarck Demons
|76
|Final
|Girls:
|Bismarck Demons
|68
|WF Sheyenne Mustangs
|50
|Final
|Boys:
|West Fargo Packers
|40
|#3 Minot Magicians
|73
|Final
|Girls:
|#1 Minot Majettes
|86
|West Fargo Packers
|40
|Final
|Boys:
|Fargo Shanley Deacons
|41
|Legacy Sabers
|63
|Final
|Girls:
|Fargo Shanley Deacons
|50
|#4 Legacy Sabers
|64
|Final
|Boys:
|#1 Fargo North Spartans
|75
|Mandan Braves
|74
|Final
|Girls:
|Fargo North Spartans
|54
|Mandan Braves
|65
|Final