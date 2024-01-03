New Class AA Basketball Polls have been released for the start of the new year, with teams just a few months away from the state tournament.
Class AA Boys Polls:
|Team
|Points
|Record
|Last Week
|1. Minot (15)
|87
|8-0
|3
|2. Century
|64
|7-0
|4
|3. Fargo North (3)
|58
|6-2
|1
|4. Fargo Davies
|41
|5-1
|2
|5. GF Central
|11
|5-2
|5
Class AA Girls Polls:
|Team
|Points
|Record
|Last Week
|1. Minot (11)
|81
|7-2
|1
|2. Century (7)
|79
|7-0
|2
|3. Legacy
|43
|6-1
|NR
|4. WF Horace
|31
|7-0
|5
|5. GF Central
|11
|5-2
|5