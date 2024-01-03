North Dakota Division A & B Boys Basketball polls (KXNET)
Basketball hoop net and ball side view (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

New Class AA Basketball Polls have been released for the start of the new year, with teams just a few months away from the state tournament.

Class AA Boys Polls:

TeamPointsRecordLast Week
1. Minot (15)878-03
2. Century647-04
3. Fargo North (3)586-21
4. Fargo Davies415-12
5. GF Central115-25
Receiving Votes: WF Sheyenne, Legacy, Bismarck

Class AA Girls Polls:

TeamPointsRecordLast Week
1. Minot (11)817-21
2. Century (7)797-02
3. Legacy436-1NR
4. WF Horace317-05
5. GF Central115-25
Receiving Votes: GF Red River