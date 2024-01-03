Basketball hoop net and ball side view (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

New Class AA Basketball Polls have been released for the start of the new year, with teams just a few months away from the state tournament.

Class AA Boys Polls:

Team Points Record Last Week 1. Minot (15) 87 8-0 3 2. Century 64 7-0 4 3. Fargo North (3) 58 6-2 1 4. Fargo Davies 41 5-1 2 5. GF Central 11 5-2 5 Receiving Votes: WF Sheyenne, Legacy, Bismarck

Class AA Girls Polls: