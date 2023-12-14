The first day of the eight team tournament tipped-off in Harvey on Thursday, while the Royals and Miners picked up wins at the friendly confines.

Boys High School Basketball Scores

Rugby58Glenburn11Final
Dunseith37North Prairie54Final
St. John50New Rockford-Sheyenne71Final
Harvey/Wells County58TGU56Final
#6 Linton-HMB72Garrrison44Final
Wilton-Wing77#8 Flasher59Final

Girls High School Basketball Scores

#3 South Prairie-Max50Bishop Ryan33Final