The first day of the eight team tournament tipped-off in Harvey on Thursday, while the Royals and Miners picked up wins at the friendly confines.
Boys High School Basketball Scores
|Rugby
|58
|Glenburn
|11
|Final
|Dunseith
|37
|North Prairie
|54
|Final
|St. John
|50
|New Rockford-Sheyenne
|71
|Final
|Harvey/Wells County
|58
|TGU
|56
|Final
|#6 Linton-HMB
|72
|Garrrison
|44
|Final
|Wilton-Wing
|77
|#8 Flasher
|59
|Final
Girls High School Basketball Scores
|#3 South Prairie-Max
|50
|Bishop Ryan
|33
|Final