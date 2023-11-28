BISMARCK, N.D. — Familiar faces flood the court for the Central McLean Cougars. Despite losing three seniors following last season, the team is confident with loads of experience returning.

“With the system we have here, we utilize a lot of girls,” head coach Ethan Vaagene says. “So our are eight varsity girls, six of the eight have played varsity for 3 to 4 years already. You know, so we did graduate three seniors, but we bring back a lot of experience.”

“It’s really helpful, especially at the beginning of the season,” junior Reagan Kjelstrup adds. “We kind of all played with each other for a while, so we all know how we play. We’re used to how we move and everything.”

The identity for Central McLean will be the same as previous seasons with defense and effort being their calling card.

“Our thing has always been defense and being the hardest working team,” Vaagene says. “That’s always been our model for the last three years as our defense and that no all no team, all works us, you know, so that we we preach that every day about not letting up a single second on that floor and being the hardest working team. And we pride everything on our on the defense. Our defense builds our offense and also our defense is our foundation and our staple.”

While this Cougars team wants to be known for their defense, opponents can expect some different looks offensively.

“We got a number of girls that that can get the ball to the basket,” Vaagene says. “In the past, we’ve run a lot of structured continuity type offenses. This summer we changed it up. We did a lot more freelance stuff, a lot more. Just let the girls be natural basketball players because we have a number of girls that can just have a natural ability to score the ball.”

With a fresh offensive style of play, the athletes are optimistic in their play on both end of the court.

“We have very good offensive players and very smart offensive players,” junior Adlyn Eng says. “I mean, we do run our plays, but if someone has a free look, they’ll take it and they normally finish really well.”

“It’s really helpful because it helps our confidence too,” Kjelstrup adds. “We know that we have the opportunities to make plays and we’re not so worried about doing something wrong in the play and messing everyone else up. We know that if we do something wrong, just get it back on defense.”