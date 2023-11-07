Dakota College at Bottineau hopes to build on it’s best season in recent memory.

DCB returns four players including first team all conference guard Brendan Redhead, and one of the Mon-Dak’s top three point shooters Max Groom, both averaging double figures last season.

The Jacks have added depth with 18 players on the current roster, something that helps them play at a fast pace.

“We’re looking to run, push the ball, play fast. We have a lot of good shooters, we’re a pretty deep team. We’re just looking to run teams out of the gym,” Redhead said.

“I think we have a strong culture so I think we play really well as a team. We really move that ball. We’ve got good shooters. We’ve got good scorers. We have a lot of good defenders and I think the only difference this year is we have more players,” Groom said.