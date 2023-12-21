MINOT, ND (KXNET) — One of two teams tied for the top spot in the WDA boys basketball standings is Minot High.

The Magi are 6-0 overall, with four of those wins coming by at least double digits, a strong start for a team coming off a loss in the last season’s state quarterfinals.

While Minot graduated big time scorers like Darik Dissette and Jaeger Gunville, it’s identity lies on defense, allowing more than 70 points just once this season.

“I think it’s how well we guard. Our main focus is guarding the ball and I think we can guard the ball really well when we want to, when we’re focused. When we want to defend, I think it goes really well. We can hold teams to lower points,” Junior Guard Aric Winczewski said.

“The expectations are just coming out, playing every game, working hard on defense and getting our teammates open, like for us, we pride ourselves on defense, so that’s a big part of our game and making sure we’re there for our teammates, picking them up if something happens,” Senior Forward Logan Conklin said.