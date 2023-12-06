After winning just one game a season ago, the Velva girls basketball team has gotten off to a 2-1 start.

The Aggies return ten players from last season, where the team learned how to be connected on and off the court, helping Velva beat Parshall and Stanley in it’s first two games.

A key part of this team’s success will be the ability to utilize their speed on defense as a lineup that’s often undersized.

“We can play fast, we can play defense fast. Our transitions are really good. Four of our starters have been playing together since 5th grade so we’re used to playing together and I think that’s a huge thing,” Senior Guard Kaylee Tomlinson said.

“I think for us, defense is really important because we don’t have many tall people on our team so just reading the offense and knowing what to do on defense and talking, I think that’s where we’re getting better,” Senior Forward Natalie Nechiporenko said.