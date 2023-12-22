BISMARCK, N.D. — To cap off this week’s basketball action at the Class AA level, Bismarck High hosted St. Mary’s in a doubleheader, picking up a pair of wins, while Minot remained unbeaten.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

St. Mary’s Saints50Bismarck Demons60
Jamestown Blue Jays25#1 Minot Majettes75
Mandan Braves80Wlliston Coyotes43

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

St. Mary’s Saints56Bismarck Demons80
#3 Minot Magicians81Jamestown Blue Jays 51
Mandan Braves72Williston Coyotes68