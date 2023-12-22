BISMARCK, N.D. — To cap off this week’s basketball action at the Class AA level, Bismarck High hosted St. Mary’s in a doubleheader, picking up a pair of wins, while Minot remained unbeaten.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|50
|Bismarck Demons
|60
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|25
|#1 Minot Majettes
|75
|Mandan Braves
|80
|Wlliston Coyotes
|43
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
|St. Mary’s Saints
|56
|Bismarck Demons
|80
|#3 Minot Magicians
|81
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|51
|Mandan Braves
|72
|Williston Coyotes
|68