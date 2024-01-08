BISMARCK, N.D. — The saying goes, it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog. For a Bismarck Demons team that doesn’t match opponents in size, the toughness mentality reigns supreme.

“I don’t know if we’ve had a true center in our program for about seven or eight years, so it’s something that we’ve adjusted to and something that we’ve embraced and we’ve just kind of turned it on is we got to be extremely aggressive,” head coach Bill Shetler says. “Whether it’s with guards, whether it’s our forwards, whoever it is. It’s something that we’ve kind of embraced over the five or six or seven years is we’re going to be outsized, but we’re not going to be out-toughed or out-hustled.”

For Bismarck, a group of six seniors lead the way, but it all starts with two of them, Jersey Berg and Paige Breuer. While they’ve shared the court for years, their connection off the court has only made it grow.

“It’s definitely easier,” Berg says. “We’ve been playing together since we were sixth graders and we played against each other. So, it’s real fun to play with her all the time and it’s going to be hard living this next year.”

“Me and Jersey have been best friends forever,” Breuer adds. “We have classes together and that’s helped us develop, especially this season. And I think we just know and our teammates know just how much we want this and how far we want to go, just us two individually. I think that’s really important and throughout the year, I hope that connection keeps growing.”

The connection and play from the Demons duo has caught the eye of the entire team as Berg and Breuer combine for over 30 points per game. But, for Head Coach Bill Shetler, this performance was expected.

“Paige has been a four-year varsity girl,” he says. “Jersey’s been a three-year varsity girl, so we kind of expect that from them, and it’s just one of those things. They put in countless hours and they work on their craft. It’s been something that’s kind of expected, and it’s good to see them actually take the reins and just kind of progress and move our season forward.”

For the start of this season, the seniors have shouldered the majority of the minutes on the court, but the development of the sophomore class is giving Bismarck more options as the year goes on.

“We have a bunch of sophomores that I know can contribute and I kind of expect them to contribute,” Shetler says. “Hopefully they keep taking those strides. They’ve definitely made progress throughout the weeks in practice.”

“Our JV team has been killing it and that gives me and I know it gives coach and it gives all of us seniors a lot of confidence knowing that when they come in, they’ll make the right players and make the right decision,” Breuer adds. “And that helps us and it helps our team in the long run as well.”