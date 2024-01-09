BISMARCK, N.D. — On Tuesday, Division AA basketball took center stage with 10 matchups, including a first-ever meeting between St. Mary’s and Shiloh Christian.
Basketball Scoreboard:
|#2 Century Patriots
|48
|Mandan Braves
|43
|Girls
|#2 Century Patriots
|79
|Mandan Braves
|60
|Boys
|Williston Coyotes
|44
|Bismarck Demons
|74
|Girls
|Williston Coyotes
|58
|Bismarck Demons
|111
|Boys
|Dickinson Midgets
|40
|#1 Minot Majettes
|119
|Girls
|Dickinson Midgets
|43
|#1 Minot Magicians
|71
|Boys
|Shiloh Christian Skyhawks (A)
|40
|St. Mary’s Saints
|42
|Girls
|Shiloh Christian Skyhawks (A)
|62
|St. Mary’s Saints
|74
|Boys
|#3 Legacy Sabers
|69
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|43
|Girls
|Legacy Sabers
|87
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|76
|Boys