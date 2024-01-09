BISMARCK, N.D. — On Tuesday, Division AA basketball took center stage with 10 matchups, including a first-ever meeting between St. Mary’s and Shiloh Christian.

Basketball Scoreboard:

#2 Century Patriots48Mandan Braves43Girls
#2 Century Patriots79Mandan Braves60Boys
Williston Coyotes44Bismarck Demons74Girls
Williston Coyotes58Bismarck Demons111Boys
Dickinson Midgets40#1 Minot Majettes119Girls
Dickinson Midgets43#1 Minot Magicians71Boys
Shiloh Christian Skyhawks (A)40St. Mary’s Saints42Girls
Shiloh Christian Skyhawks (A)62St. Mary’s Saints74Boys
#3 Legacy Sabers69Jamestown Blue Jays43Girls
Legacy Sabers87Jamestown Blue Jays76Boys