Thursday’s hoops slate featured 4th ranked Central Mclean taking a trip to face Division A foe Des Lacs-Burlington, while Nedrose and Our Redeemer’s hosted games on the boys side.
High School Basketball Scores
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|43
|#4 Central Mclean
|60
|Girls
|Final
|Grant Co/Mott-Regent
|49
|#5 Bowman County
|62
|Girls
|Final
|#1 Bowman County
|65
|Watford City
|22
|Boys
|Final
|Velva
|55
|#3 Bishop Ryan
|62
|Boys
|Final
|#4 Westhope-Newburg
|79
|Berthold
|24
|Boys
|Final
|Harvey-Wells County
|62
|#8 MLS
|60
|Boys
|Final
|Our Redeemer’s
|51
|TGU
|41
|Boys
|Final