Thursday’s hoops slate featured 4th ranked Central Mclean taking a trip to face Division A foe Des Lacs-Burlington, while Nedrose and Our Redeemer’s hosted games on the boys side.

High School Basketball Scores

Des Lacs-Burlington43#4 Central Mclean60GirlsFinal
Grant Co/Mott-Regent49#5 Bowman County62GirlsFinal
#1 Bowman County65Watford City22BoysFinal
Velva55#3 Bishop Ryan62BoysFinal
#4 Westhope-Newburg79Berthold24BoysFinal
Harvey-Wells County62#8 MLS60BoysFinal
Our Redeemer’s51TGU41BoysFinal