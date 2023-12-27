Day one of the three day tournament included some of Class B’s top girls basketball teams, along with a varsity matchup between White Shield and Divide County on the boys side.

Berthold Holiday Extravaganza Scores

Ray52White Shield21GirlsFinal
White Shield67Divide County27BoysFinal
Garrison59Divide County33GirlsFinal
#4 Central Mclean39Kenmare-Bowbells33GirlsFinal
Kenmare-Bowbells63Minot North (JV)50BoysFinal
Tioga64Minot North (JV)48GirlsFinal