Day one of the three day tournament included some of Class B’s top girls basketball teams, along with a varsity matchup between White Shield and Divide County on the boys side.
Berthold Holiday Extravaganza Scores
|Ray
|52
|White Shield
|21
|Girls
|Final
|White Shield
|67
|Divide County
|27
|Boys
|Final
|Garrison
|59
|Divide County
|33
|Girls
|Final
|#4 Central Mclean
|39
|Kenmare-Bowbells
|33
|Girls
|Final
|Kenmare-Bowbells
|63
|Minot North (JV)
|50
|Boys
|Final
|Tioga
|64
|Minot North (JV)
|48
|Girls
|Final