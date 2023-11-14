Williston State Men’s Basketball is a winner of two straight games, with a roster full of in-state talent.

The 2-3 Tetons have 14 freshmen on a roster with eight players total from North Dakota.

This includes some of the top players the Class B ranks like Mr. Basketball finalist Tyson Enget, a pair of Bishop Ryan Lions Ian and Johnson and second team-all state guard Brady Feller, plus DLB Alum Rylan Olson, who will redshirt.

The new basketball season brings differences in play style for a majority of the roster.

Definitely just knowing what a good shot is because obviously everyone comes from their own school, maybe they were the best player there or one of the better players. I think just finding the flow of the offense and knowing what to do what and then not do something, I think that’s something that I’ve gotten a lot better with over the past couple of months,” Enget said.

“Mistakes happen, you’ve just got to move on to the next play and just like keep your head up. You can’t just be like thinking about the last play because then it will mess up your next so you’ve just got to keep playing hard and together and good things will happen,” Sophomore Guard Grady Gonsioroski said.

Another benefit with all of this in-state talent is the built-in familiarity these freshman, making the transition to college easier and improving team chemistry.

“It’s fun, we talk about when we played each other, we talk about the state tournament, stuff like that. It’s fun to kind of have someone to reminisce about that stuff because a lot of the other guys have no clue what it’s like in North Dakota, coming from like Australia, Texas. They have no clue what it’s like here and we kind of have our own little group where we talk and talk to the other guys about it,” Enget said.

“It’s been great to have a lot of turnaround and a lot of new guys this season It’s been great just to get to know the guys and we’ve been working really hard like we’ve really been clicking and growing in our team chemistry and I’m excited to see what we can do together,” Gonsioroski said.