Williston Trinity’s Kai Thomas gets less attention than some of the other state’s top talent, but it’s probably a mistake to underestimate the 6’6” forward on the hardwood.

“Averaging 25.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as a Junior, Kai Thomas opens his Senior year as the third-highest returning scorer and rebounder in all of Class B.

“Kai is a special player, you know, Kai doesn’t get the recognition he deserves,” Head Coach Jacob Braaten said.

Thomas has amassed these numbers despite not playing high school hoops in the states until arriving in Williston as a sophomore.

Coming from a family that worked as missionaries overseas for 13 years, his arrival in North Dakota allows him to pursue his passion with purpose.

“I just love the game and it’s just so fun. It takes my mind off things and I’ve got to play for Christ and do everything for Him,” Thomas said.

While he isn’t a household name to some, those who prepare know he’s a key player.

“Last year in the regional tournament, our game against Kenmare was [live] streamed, and one of their key points was to stop me, so I don’t think that they overlook me at all, but if they watch film, they can see that I score a decent amount of points,” Thomas said.

“I had some coaches that said he’s probably he’s probably the best player from here [Williston] to Minot. And that was coaches that are competition, that’s Class A, Class B coaches and so he’s slowly starting to gain a little recognition, which makes me happy because I know he deserves it, I know he’s put the work in for it,” Braaten said.

A major part of Thomas’s development has been filling out his frame.

“I started working out in January of my sophomore year so I’ve put on 20 pounds since I first got here three years ago, so I’m trying to get stronger and be able to play through contact way better than when I first got here,” Thomas said.

Those physical gains made are just part of what makes him a threat from all over the floor.

“He’s a really hard worker. He’s always in the gym. He’s always getting shots up. He’s in the weight room every day. He’s always putting work in and he’s motivating other guys to put the work in and we’re all here to push each other. All four of us seniors all want to play college basketball so we’re all pushing each other to be the best that we can be,” Senior Guard James Richards said.

“He has a desire to not settle for where he is, but he’s always trying to improve. Weather it’s just watching film, watching other people play, figuring out why this person is a little bit better than him, and trying to go up and above,” Braaten said.