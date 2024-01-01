After falling short to eventual region champion Power Lake-Burke Central at regionals last season, Stanley Boys Basketball entered this season with eight players back, plus a new piece to the puzzle on a team that’s found early success in Class A.

The Stanley Blue Jays haven’t been to the state tournament since 2022, alongside the challenge of a step up in competition compared to previous seasons in Class B.

“It’s totally different, the tempo’s a lot higher. Teams are just a new challenge every night and all of the teams are good. We don’t have teams that we can just beat by a lot and know it’s an easy win but this year, it’s tough to win every game,” Senior Point Guard Josh Hetzel said.

“But this year’s team has a new addition that played in the state tournament last season, one of the state’s top sophomore post players and Beulah transfer Bennett Larson.”

“I’ve made some new great friends. Obviously I miss some great friends, but the ultimate goal is just to get back to state and just play basketball. That’s what I love,” Larson said.

“He’s our best communicator,” Hetzel said.

“He talks the whole time on defense, he’s just letting everybody know where everybody is and just big, long body in the middle and knows where the ball is. Getting blocks, steals and he’s a good leader too. “

“Larson’s addition creates space for the rest of the lineup to make plays.”

“It definitely takes some heat off them and they can’t help as much, or help down, and then it’s just one-on-one. Same with us, I feel like we help the guards too because if the posts start going off, that opens up the guards for wide open threes,” Larson said.

Stanley heads into 2024 on a four game winning streak at 5-1 overall, lead by a talented roster one through five.

“Each game, we’re just getting better and better so far. Everything’s clicking finally. Offense, defense. Everyone out there is talking. Bigs are unselfish and pass the ball around. Lots of talent on the floor for sure,” Senior Forward Tristen Bartsad said.

“Every guy on our lineup score are scorers and even the next two off the bench, all of them can score the ball and yeah it’s just a great team all-around,” Hetzel said.

And the opportunities on offense start with all-out effort on defense.

“I love our defense so much. Once we’re going and everything’s clicking, defense turns into transition and if the transition isn’t there, our defense is everything. It starts our offense even. If we’re not playing defense, we’re not winning,” Barstad said.