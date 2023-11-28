Coming off a run to the Sanford Pentagon and the NSIC Quarterfinals, Minot State Men’s Basketball returns some key pieces from that team.

Five players that started double digit games are back for a Beavers team that’s opened this year with a 4-1 record.

Perhaps the biggest returner is All NSIC guard Khari Broadway, who leads the team with just over 14 points per game, hoping to become a better distributer this season.

The main thing I’m trying to grow at is just continuing to find my teammates is just the main thing because it’s just going to be a lot of traffic when I go into the lane and everything like that so I just try to find different ways to get my teammates open better and when they’re in the right spots, find them,” Broadway said.

“He just wants to keep learning about how to be a better basketball player. He comes in and wants to watch film and learn the reads of a defense not just be out there playing hard, which he has always done, but continue to learn and read the game and be a better point guard,” Head Coach Matt Murken said.