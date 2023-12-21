Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Legacy Sabers took a big step forward with a state tournament appearance a year ago, but now they hope that the experience gained can lead them to become a contender in a wide-open WDA.

If there’s a trait that is defining Legacy boys basketball in this early part of the year, it’s their defense, which is a big part of why they have a winning record in the early part of the season.

“Our on-ball defense has been pretty good,” says head coach Jason Horner. “It can always be better. We’ve changed things dramatically as far as scheme in that department and the guys have bought in. It’s just we have to grow and be more comfortable with it.”

That buy-in is led by two top players on their roster and in the state. Lucas Kupfer and Parker Falcon part of that state tournament run, leading a new batch of players hoping to fill some varsity minutes lost from a year ago.

“The hardest thing when on a team is leading your friends,” says Horner. “Holding them accountable and things like that and separating that friendship for an hour and a half, two hours at practice, and not taking offense to that. So we have guys that aren’t afraid to say something though and I think that’s really important.”

This duo is quick to complement each other’s game, two long forwards that can stretch the court.

“He (Falcon) opens up everything on the floor,” says Kupfer. “He helps up so much offensively. It just opens up everything. He’s such a good player. he can shoot, he can drive. He’s a good team player. He’s just good all around.”

“We try to get post-touches,” says Falcon. “So when we hit him (Kupfer) in the post, they are either going to double him or he’s going to have a one-on-one. But it definitely opens up so much. Yeah, he can finish so well that teams have to worry about him.”

Getting back to a state tournament requires a lot of factors, but this team feels overlooked, and ready to prove people wrong.

“It’s hard to win,” says Falcon. “It’s hard to win two games in the west and win before you lose two. It’s really hard. So it’s definitely buying into what coaches are talking about in practice and buying in is a big thing. Because that’s one of the big things is that’s how we got to state last year.”

The next step is depth. Head Coach Jason Horner is all too familiar with what gets you out of the WDA, and what gets you sent home and thinking about spring.

“The one thing this league will do, especially in the tournament is that they are going to take away your two best options away,” says Horner. “So we’re trying to develop that depth right now and develop that confidence throughout the year, that when we get to the postseason that we’re a much more balanced team than we are right now.”