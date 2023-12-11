BISMARCK, N.D. — Coming off of a sixth-place finish at the state tournament to end last season… the Legacy Sabers are looking to take a step forward. For this Sabers squad, it all starts with their seniors.

“We have five great seniors, who are kind of the nucleus of this team,” head coach Jim Petrik says. “They’re going to hold us together. Great leaders in the program. What I like about them the most is how they lead the locker room. Pre-game, pre-practice huddles. They kind of understand the culture of what it takes to be a good program and they really exemplify that.”

“We’re very team-focused, team-initiated,” senior Halle Severson adds. “We all kind of have the same work ethic and like playing for the person next to us on the court. I think that’s really what’s going to make this team go.”

A vital piece for Legacy is their center and South Dakota State commit Brooklynn Felchle. A player who has rounded into a threat on both sides of the floor.

“Something you kind of fear sometimes with a great player is that they want to shoot a bunch of shots and do it their way, but Felchle’s the opposite,” Petrik says. “She’d rather her teammates score. She knows she can score when she wants to, so just having her be a facilitator at times when teams do key in on her, we’re going to get a lot of open shots this year because of that.”

Felchle’s focus is on the details that will help get her teammates involved.

“A big thing is probably triple teams and double teams on me, so how can I get my teammates open and how can I create open space for everyone else,” the junior center says. “It’s not about points. It’s about the assists. It’s about the rebounds. It’s about the little things, steals, blocks. Our seniors, they know what to expect from me and I know what to expect from them. So, my job is to open up the floor, get a couple of easy shots inside, and then kick it out for their open three.”

While the offense will be a strength this season for the Sabers, their focus has been on defense, making changes to their approach.

“So, this year we are trying something totally new from previous years,” Felchle says. “So, these past couple of weeks have been a lot of focus on how to be as big as possible and fast as possible. Even if you’re not on a specific person. So, we have it in specific zones, and you know what your job is. And no one can get past you in your job. So, you stop your play, so you have someone else to fall back on. The big thing of our defense is focusing on each other because it’s not a one-man show whatsoever. Our team is team play, focusing on each other.”

“Defense is definitely what propels our offensive game,” Severson says. “When our defense starts, it’s what brings our offense and I think having the effort on defense is what like gets the game going and brings our offense.”