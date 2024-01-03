This season tips off a new era for the Linton Lions. After 41 seasons and three state championships with the Lions, Dan Carr retired following the 2022-23 season. His successor is a familiar face to the Lions community, Alex Jangula. A former player and assistant coach of Carr’s.

“He’s a big part of the program’s history,” Jangula says. “He’s a big part of my life. He was my mentor. Just trying to make him proud and continue on his traditions of excellence and the standard of winning. He’s always one phone call away. He’s in my speed dial, so we’re in constant communication. I’ve learned a lot from him, so it’s just a great relationship overall.”

“It’s been kind of tough because Coach Carr’s been here as long as I can remember,” senior Riley Richter adds. “He even coached my dad. I’m glad I played for Coach Carr. He was awesome and I’m also very happy to have coach Jangula. They’re both awesome coaches.”

Jangula has been able to form a special bond with the players, sharing the opportunity to don and marron and gold as athletes.

“It means a lot because he knows exactly how it’s been to play for this winning team,” Richter says. “He knows our culture. He knows what playing for Linton is about, and that just really helps us bond with our coaches.”

“He always tries to get us hyped up and says, ‘Do it for Linton, Linton Pride,'” senior Jace Jochim adds. “Stuff like that. So, he knows what it’s like.”

The connection between coach and players on this Linton squad extends beyond playing for the Lions. Jangula’s time as an assistant coach has brought familiarity to the players.

“We were familiar with one another, so the transition’s been seamless,” he says. “We kind of have an open-door policy. I bounce ideas off of them. They bounce ideas off of me, and I think that’s the best way to go about it.”

“It’s really important having a good relationship with their coaches,” senior Justin Tschosik adds. “I love all my coaches. I think all of our team loves our coaches and it helps us play more freely and just play better.”

The identity for the Lions lies on the offensive end with a focus on controlling the tempo. With a dynamic offense, filled with depth, Linton is effective in scoring at all three levels.

“We can score inside and out,” Jangula says. “We have a lot of good shooters, but we also have like Gentry Richter and Kash down low, who can do some damage. So, we want to play inside our basketball and I think we’ve done that so far.”

“We can hurt you from anywhere, honestly,” Jochim adds. “We can drive the ball well, we can dish it, we can hit threes, we can bully ball down in the paint. So, we can do anything.

“Justin Tschosik and Jace Jochim make a great team,” Richter says. “Kashton Moser, Gentry Richter. They’re awesome posts. I’m glad to have them. We even got some great guys off the bench. Kaden Masset, Payton Rossow, we all play together as a team. We all have our strengths. We have a lot of weapons.”