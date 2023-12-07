Mandan, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Braves boys basketball team turned some heads with how they performed out in Fargo.

Mandan comes in with a lot of new faces, players hungry to make an impact on the team. They will have to follow the guidance of returning starters like Hudsen Sheldon and Rustin Medenwald. So far, head coach Brandon Schafer is pleased with what he’s seen, especially in their one-point loss to the number one team in the state, Fargo North.

“It just showed what we’re going to bring this year,” says head coach Brandon Schafer. “We had great effort. We had a lot of guys honestly that we weren’t anticipating getting on the floor a whole lot that came in and contributed. It’s exciting to start building depth early on in the season.”