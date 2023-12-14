Mandan, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Braves continue to turn heads with another impressive win on the road at Bismarck.

Mandan lost a lot of key pieces to their starting lineup this offseason, but the depth has filled in for head coach Brandon Schafer, finding key role players early has led to good play on both sides of the ball, which will be important toward returning to the state tournament.

“You know, just that dynamic of them playing together,” says Schafer. “I think we’ve been a good team traditionally sharing the ball and if we can continue to trust each other offensively, I think the sky is the limit for this group.”

“We definitely can play with more composure,” says senior Rustin Medenwald. “We’re always too riled up. We just need to slow it down and keep our composure. We don’t let other players affect us. We don’t let other teams affect us. We just keep our composure.”

One big piece will be standout junior Hudsen Sheldon, who is making a bid to be the top player in the WDA. Sheldon scored 40 points on the Demons in the Braves’ 74-72 win on the road. But it’s not just what he does in the stat sheets. The junior is recognizing what he’s been able to do in a leadership role this year.

“I learn from the coaches obviously,” says Sheldon. “Learn when it’s my time to be offensively aggressive. Know when it’s my time to take a deep breath and just swing and hit the open guy.”

“We love having the ball in his hands,” says Schafer. “One thing is, he’s taken a big step forward in his leadership. He was voted team captain so I know he’s going to be really excited about that but he’s just more vocal.”