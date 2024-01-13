The Glen Ullin/Hebron Bearcats are off to a firing start to the season. The seventh-ranked team in Division B is 9-1 on the year, with their only loss coming to a Division A school in Bottineau. A key piece to the Bearcats success is big man Will Mickelson.

The 6-foot-8 senior has been pivotal on both ends of the floor, but especially on offense. His ability to score in the paint, along with his passing and playmaking skills fuel Glen Ullin’s offensive attack.

“He’s a big time leader on our team,” head coach Bruce Schatz says. “The guys look up to him. they try to run the offense through him all the time. Sometimes we force it to him because we know he can score inside. He’s just a presence that once he touches the ball, they collapse. Really collapse on him, which has really given us good looks on the outside. And we shoot the ball fairly well from the outside.”

“It’s nice having a big man because we get it to him, he looks for kick outs if he’s trapped or doubled or what not.,” senior Landon Schaff adds. “But, he’s also a really good scorer on the inside.”

While Mickelson’s play stands out to his teammates, his focus isn’t about stats and scoring. Mickelson’s focuses on being a leader on the court for the Bearcats, using strong communication for a team that plays a lot of young players.

“Communicating on the floor, trying to keep everybody on the same page,” Mickelson says. “Whether it be defense, offense, just general communication mostly. We’re all quite young together. Just trying to get everyone on the same page and flowing well as a team.”

The Bearcats are back in action this Tuesday against South Heart. Glen Ullin looking to extend their five-game winning streak against the Eagles. Tip off is set for 8 p.m. central time.