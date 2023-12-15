(KXNET) — A busy Friday night in the WDA featured teams tipping off conference play, including Minot, who welcomed Bismarck to town.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|#3 Minot Magicians
|66
|Bismarck Demons
|60
|Final
|Girls:
|#1 Minot Majettes
|61
|Bismarck Demons
|48
|Final
|Boys:
|Legacy Sabers
|62
|St. Mary’s Saints
|52
|Final
|Girls:
|#5 Legacy Sabers
|58
|St. Mary’s Saints
|46
|Final
|Boys:
|Mandan Braves
|78
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|90
|Final
|Girls
|Mandan Braves
|65
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|39
|Final
|Boys:
|#4 Century Patriots
|89
|Williston Coyotes
|57
|Final
|Girls:
|#4 Century Patriots
|78
|Williston Coyotes
|30
|Final