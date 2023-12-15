(KXNET) — A busy Friday night in the WDA featured teams tipping off conference play, including Minot, who welcomed Bismarck to town.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys:#3 Minot Magicians66Bismarck Demons60Final
Girls:#1 Minot Majettes61Bismarck Demons48Final
Boys:Legacy Sabers62St. Mary’s Saints52Final
Girls:#5 Legacy Sabers58St. Mary’s Saints46Final
Boys:Mandan Braves78Jamestown Blue Jays90Final
GirlsMandan Braves65Jamestown Blue Jays39Final
Boys:#4 Century Patriots89Williston Coyotes57Final
Girls:#4 Century Patriots78Williston Coyotes30Final